|Celebration of life Visitation
|Mark "Curly" Carlton
|55
|Griswold, Iowa
|Griswold Community Building
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|5:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Oakland
|Private - Griswold Cemetery
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Please wear your Iowa Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs attire to the Community Building, to help celebrate Curly's life.
