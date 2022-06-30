Curly
Service: Celebration of life Visitation
Name: Mark "Curly" Carlton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 55
From: Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Griswold Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 8:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Private - Griswold Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

Please wear your Iowa Hawkeye or Chicago Cubs attire to the Community Building, to help celebrate Curly's life.

