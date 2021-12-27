Mark D. Dinsmore, 62, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Mark D. Dinsmore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Time:
|5:00 to 7:00 pm
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials Directed to:
|Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or Charity of Donor's Choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Mark passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. The family requests that everyone attending, wear their favorite casual attire supporting their favorite team or sport (Mark was a Chiefs fan). Even better, you can wear your favorite pair of bib overalls in memory of Mark. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
Anniversaries
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29