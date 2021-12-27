Mark D. Dinsmore, 62, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:Mark D. Dinsmore
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous:Farragut, Iowa and Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Time: 5:00 to 7:00 pm
Location: Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials Directed to:Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or Charity of Donor's Choice.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Mark passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha.  The family requests that everyone attending, wear their favorite casual attire supporting their favorite team or sport (Mark was a Chiefs fan).  Even better, you can wear your favorite pair of bib overalls in memory of Mark.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

