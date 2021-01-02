|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mark Driscoll
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 9, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Saint Frances Cabrini Church - Omaha, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 8, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. (Rosary at 6:45 p.m.)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mark passed away on December 31, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
