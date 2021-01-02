Mark Driscoll
Buy Now
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Mark Driscoll
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Saint Frances Cabrini Church - Omaha, Nebraska
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 8, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.   (Rosary at 6:45 p.m.)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Malvern Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Mark passed away on December 31, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.