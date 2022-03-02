|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mark Hynnek
|Pronunciation:
|Hen-ick
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Brooks, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 p.m. with a rosary at 11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick Parish Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|following the service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|"In lieu of flowers", to a tribute fund in Mark's name, located on his obituary tab on the Pearson Funeral Home website
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa, at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mark Hynnek, 64, of Brooks, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
