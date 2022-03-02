Mark Hynnek, 64, of Brooks, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mark Hynnek
Pronunciation:Hen-ick
Age:64
From:Brooks, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time:12:00 p.m. with a rosary at 11:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Patrick Parish Center
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Visitation Start:following the service
Visitation End: 
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to a tribute fund in Mark's name, located on his obituary tab on the Pearson Funeral Home website
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa, at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

