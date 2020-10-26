|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Mark Johnson
|63
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Saturday, October 31
|11:00 a.m.
|First Church of Christ in Atlantic, Iowa
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Mark Johnson, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
The family has requested that masks be worn.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Mark's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
