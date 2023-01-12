Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Mark Lindgren 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 17, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In Mark's name for future designation by his family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

