|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Mark Lindgren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 18, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Mark's name for future designation by his family.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
