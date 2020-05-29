Service:Graveside Memorial 
Name:Mark Maley
Pronunciation: 
Age:52
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 4, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. (Noon)
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Mark Maley Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Mark passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324