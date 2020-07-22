Mark Mullins
Service: Visitation
Name: Mark Mullins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 27, 2020
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 3:00 PM
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Inurnment - Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Mark passed away July 21, 2020 in Omaha, NE.  Condolences and memories may be share on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com