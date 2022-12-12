Mark Spratt
Service: Funeral
Name: Mark Spratt
Pronunciation: 
Age: 49
From: Richmond, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Richmond Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Richmond Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Boy Scout Troup 324
Funeral Home:Thurman Funeral Home 507 East Main  P.O. Box 190 Richmond, Missouri64085
Cemetery: Clarinda cemetery, Monday, December 19, 2022 1:00 p.m.
Notes:

Mark passed away Sunday, December 11th, 2022.  He is the spouse of Kim Snodgrass.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com

 

