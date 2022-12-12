|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mark Spratt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Richmond, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Richmond Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Richmond Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Boy Scout Troup 324
|Funeral Home:
|Thurman Funeral Home 507 East Main P.O. Box 190 Richmond, Missouri64085
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda cemetery, Monday, December 19, 2022 1:00 p.m.
|Notes:
Mark passed away Sunday, December 11th, 2022. He is the spouse of Kim Snodgrass. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com
Mark Spratt, 49, of Richmond, Missouri
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
