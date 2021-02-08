Service:Funeral
Name:Mark Stoneking
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 12, 2021
Time:11 AM
Location:Elliott United Methodist Church-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 11, 2021
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

