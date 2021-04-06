Mark Wedemeyer
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mark Wedemeyer
Pronunciation:Weed-a-myer
Age:73
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 8, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 7, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to causes close to Mark’s heart; one of these being cancer research

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Notes:

Mark Anthony Wedemeyer passed away surrounded by family on April 1, 2021, as a result of cancer.

At the conclusion of the visitation there will be a time of prayer followed by a time of open sharing.

The service will be livestreamed and available at www.sspeterpaulandmary.org and also recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com following the service.
 
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mark’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

