|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mark Wedemeyer
|Pronunciation:
|Weed-a-myer
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date to causes close to Mark’s heart; one of these being cancer research
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
A private family burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Mark Anthony Wedemeyer passed away surrounded by family on April 1, 2021, as a result of cancer.
At the conclusion of the visitation there will be a time of prayer followed by a time of open sharing.
Mark Wedemeyer, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.