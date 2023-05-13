Service:,  Celebration of Life
Name: Marla J. Swaby
Pronunciation: 
Age: 56
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Assembly of God Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Assembly of God Church, Tarkio.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

