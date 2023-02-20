Marla Jean Bodnar, 68, previously from Clarinda
Service:Funeral 
Name:Marla Jean Bodnar 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:Racine, WI 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Thursday, February 23, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:00pm-7:00pm and Thursday, February 23, 2023 10:00am-11:00am
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

First Evangelical Free Church

Funeral Home:

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME &amp; CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD RACINE, WI 53403

262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.