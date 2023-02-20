|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marla Jean (McAlpin) Bodnar
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Racine, WI
|Previous:
|New Market, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 23, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:00pm-7:00pm and Thursday, February 23, 2023 10:00am-11:00am
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
First Evangelical Free Church
|Funeral Home:
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
