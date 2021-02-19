|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Marlee A. Henggeler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 22, 2021
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mrs. Henggeler will be cremated following the service.
Marlee A. Henggeler, 79, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
