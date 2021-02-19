Marlee A. Henggeler
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Marlee A. Henggeler
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 22, 2021
Time:11:00am
Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 21, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00pm
Visitation End:7:00pm
Memorials:St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mrs. Henggeler will be cremated following the service.

