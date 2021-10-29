|Service:
|Private
|Name:
|Marlin E. Coghill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Thurman, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|National Audubon Society
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Private family graveside services for the interment of ashes will be in the spring of 2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
