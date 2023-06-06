Tillman, Marlin
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Marlin L. Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 9, 2023 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 8, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends starting at 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Shenandoah Elks Lodge
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery with full military honors
Notes:

Marlin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

