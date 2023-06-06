|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marlin L. Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 9, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 8, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m. The family will greet friends starting at 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Shenandoah Elks Lodge
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery with full military honors
|Notes:
Marlin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Marlin L. Tillman, 86 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
