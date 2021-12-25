Marlin Pearson, 91, of Creston, formerly of Corning
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Marlin Pearson
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, December 27, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:First Baptist Church, Creston, Iowa
Visitation Location:Open Visitation is 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Creston Funeral Home, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Family receiving friends, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 27, 2021 at the First Baptist Church
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Baptist Church of Creston
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
Cemetery:Carl Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

