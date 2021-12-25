|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marlin Pearson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation is 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Creston Funeral Home, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Family receiving friends, 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 27, 2021 at the First Baptist Church
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Baptist Church of Creston
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Carl Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Marlin Pearson, 91, of Creston, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
