|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Marlyn M. Perry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 27, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family or People For Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Lakes Addition Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Marlyn passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Stanton, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Marlyn M. Perry, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Pat Leece
