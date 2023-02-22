Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Marlyn M. Perry
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 27, 2023
Time:10:30 AM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Family or People For Paws
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Lakes Addition Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Marlyn passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Stanton, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.