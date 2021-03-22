Marsha Chambers, 69, Eureka Springs, AR
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Marsha Chambers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Eureka Spring, AR
Previous: Red Oak, Clarinda
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Time:11 am
Location: Memory Cemetery
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Visitation Start: Noon to 6 pm Open Visitation
Visitation End: 6 to 8 pm the family will be present
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations for final arrangements may be made directly to Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel 422 E. Washington St. Clarinda, IA 51632 or donations can be made online at https://walkermerrickwolfe.com/.../Marsh.../obituary.html...
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.