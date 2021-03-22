|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Marsha Chambers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Eureka Spring, AR
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Clarinda
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|Memory Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Noon to 6 pm Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|6 to 8 pm the family will be present
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations for final arrangements may be made directly to Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel 422 E. Washington St. Clarinda, IA 51632 or donations can be made online at https://walkermerrickwolfe.com/.../Marsh.../obituary.html...
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Marsha Chambers, 69, Eureka Springs, AR
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
