|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marsha Meyer Skalberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Hudson, New Hampshire
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 30, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nishna Velley Christian Church, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Marsha passed away December 8, 2021 in Hudson, New Hampshire. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Marsha Meyer Skalberg, 71, Conway, New Hampshire
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27
-
Apr 27
Anniversaries
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 27