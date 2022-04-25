Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Marsha Meyer Skalberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Hudson, New Hampshire
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Nishna Velley Christian Church, Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Marsha passed away December 8, 2021 in Hudson, New Hampshire. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

