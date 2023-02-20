|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Martha Dahlstrom
|Pronunciation:
|Doll Strum
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Clive, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 25, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Martha Dahlstrom, 89, of Clive, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
