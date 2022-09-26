|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Martha Grant-Nikseresht
|Pronunciation:
|Nick SIR rushed
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 29, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Martha passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
