Martha
Service: Funeral
Name: Martha Grant-Nikseresht
Pronunciation: Nick SIR rushed
Age: 68
From: Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m.  with family 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Martha passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.