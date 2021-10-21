Service:Memorial Graveside Service
Name:Martha Heckert
Pronunciation: 
Age:100 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to The Bridge Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and Friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home for procession to the cemetery at 10:00 a.m. 

