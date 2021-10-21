|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Martha Heckert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to The Bridge Church, Red Oak, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFamily and Friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home for procession to the cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Martha Heckert, 100, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
Anniversaries
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 23