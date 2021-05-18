|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Martha Jane Lehmkuhl
|Pronunciation:
|Lim (rhymes with rim) - cool
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 20
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 20
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m., service time
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to Gideons International and the Lyman Gospel Hall.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman, Iowa
|Notes:
|Martha Jane (Lindeman) Lehmkuhl, 99, of Villisca, Iowa passed away on May 17, 2021.
The service will be livestreamed and more details will be available closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Martha Jane’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
