Martha Jane Lehmkuhl
Service:Funeral 
Name:Martha Jane Lehmkuhl
Pronunciation:Lim (rhymes with rim) - cool
Age:99
From:Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 20
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 20
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m., service time
Memorials:

Memorials may be made to Gideons International and the Lyman Gospel Hall.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, southeast of Lyman, Iowa

Notes:Martha Jane (Lindeman) Lehmkuhl, 99, of Villisca, Iowa passed away on May 17, 2021.

The service will be livestreamed and more details will be available closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Martha Jane’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

