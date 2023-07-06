|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Martha Lou Gibbons
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Platte City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 10, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tarkio Assembly of God, Tarkio or Saint Luke’s Home Care and Hospice, Kansas City
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
** The graveside service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**
Martha Lou Gibbons, 87, Platte City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
