Martha Lou Gibbons, 87, Platte City, Missouri
Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Martha Lou Gibbons
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Platte City, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, July 10, 2023
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location: There is no scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Tarkio Assembly of God, Tarkio or Saint Luke’s Home Care and Hospice, Kansas City
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

 ** The graveside service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**

