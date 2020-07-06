|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Martha M. Supernaw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Morton-James Public Library in Nebraska City or to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Farragut Cemetery
|Notes:
Martha passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, NE.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Martha M. Supernaw, 93 of Nebraska City, NE
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
