|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Martha "Marti" (Goodner) Bowker
|Pronunciation:
|Bough-ker
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Oskaloosa, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Christian Church in Oskaloosa
|Visitation Location:
|Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|to the Early Childhood Development Center at the new YMCA in Oskaloosa
|Funeral Home:
|Bates Funeral Chapel
|Cemetery:
|Inurnment in the Forest Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|Marti was a 1969 graduate of Shenandoah High School
