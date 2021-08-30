Service:Memorial
Name:Martha "Marti" (Goodner) Bowker 
Pronunciation:Bough-ker 
Age:69 
From:Oskaloosa, Iowa 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:First Christian Church in Oskaloosa 
Visitation Location:Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends 
Memorials:to the Early Childhood Development Center at the new YMCA in Oskaloosa
Funeral Home:Bates Funeral Chapel 
Cemetery:Inurnment in the Forest Cemetery at a later date
Notes:Marti was a 1969 graduate of Shenandoah High School

