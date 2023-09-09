Martin Barnes
Service: Graveside Funeral Service
Name: Martin 'Barney' Barnes
Age:68 
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: Martin Barnes Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
Barney passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at Azria Care Clarinda.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

