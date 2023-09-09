|Service:
|Graveside Funeral Service
|Name:
|Martin 'Barney' Barnes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 13, 2023
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Martin Barnes Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
|Notes:
Barney passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Martin 'Barney' Barnes, 68, of Braddyville, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
