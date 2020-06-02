Service:  Funeral 
Name: Marty Parker
Pronunciation: 
Age:  56
From:  Worth, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Time:11 AM
Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  Midwest Transplant Network
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com