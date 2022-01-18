Marvin Carter, Jr.
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Marvin G. Carter, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:53
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Oakland, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, January 21, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Location: Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022
Visitation  5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  
Memorials: The family will direct memorials.
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Cemetery: 
Notes:

