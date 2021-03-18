Service:Memorial 
Name:Marvin I. Rosenbohm
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 22, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 22, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:2:00 P.M.
Memorials:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.