|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Marvin I. Rosenbohm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Marvin I. Rosenbohm, 79, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
