|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marvin Kaufman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Newton, Kansas and Forsyth, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 7, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Grace Point Church, formerly Evangelical Free Church of Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Grace Point Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 7th
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Marvin’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Marvin Kaufman, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
