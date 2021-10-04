Marvin Kaufman, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Marvin Kaufman
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Newton, Kansas and Forsyth, Missouri
Day and Date:Thursday, October 7, 2021
Time:11:30 a.m.
Location:Grace Point Church, formerly Evangelical Free Church of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Grace Point Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 7th
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:30 a.m. 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Marvin’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

