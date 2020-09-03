Marvin King
Service:  Funeral 
Name: Marvin L. King
Pronunciation: 
Age:  82
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:  Andrews Hann Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:  Barnes Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Barnes Cemetery, Worth, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

