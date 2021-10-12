|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marvin Lee Sanders
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Quitman, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, MO
|Notes:
|Marvin passed away in a hospital in Omaha, NE, on Sunday, October 10, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marvin L. Sanders, 74, Quitman, MO
Bram Funeral Home
