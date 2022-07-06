Marvin Lee Gray Jr., 60, Union Star, MO

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.