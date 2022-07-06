|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marvin Lee Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Union Star, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|Time:
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Marvin passed away July 5, 2022 at his residence in Union Star. After the visitation on July 8, 2022, he will be laid to rest at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.
Marvin Lee Gray Jr., 60, Union Star, MO
Bram Funeral Home
