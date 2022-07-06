Marvin Lee Gray Jr., 60, Union Star, MO
Service: Funeral
Name: Marvin Lee Gray
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: Union Star, MO
Previous: Maryville, MO
Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022
Time: 
Location: Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:  Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 8, 2022 
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
Notes:Marvin passed away July 5, 2022 at his residence in Union Star. After the visitation on July 8, 2022, he will be laid to rest at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

