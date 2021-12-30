|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marvin Lee Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Omaha
|Previous:
|Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Faithwestwood United Methodist Church in Omaha
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Braman Mortuary, Omaha
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery
|Notes:
|Marvin Lee Petersen, 76, of Omaha (formerly of Atlantic) died Monday, December 27 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
