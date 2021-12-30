Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Marvin Lee Petersen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Omaha 
Previous:Atlantic 
Day and Date:Monday, January 3, 2022 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:Faithwestwood United Methodist Church in Omaha 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Braman Mortuary, Omaha 
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery 
Notes:Marvin Lee Petersen, 76, of Omaha (formerly of Atlantic) died Monday, December 27 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. 

