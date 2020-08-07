|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Marvin M. Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM and the family will not be present
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Belknap Cemetery
|Notes:
The funeral will be streamed on Facebook Live at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home page.
Marvin’s family would like everyone to know that they would love to have a large traditional funeral service for Marvin but will be keeping it private, due to health concerns during this time of COVID-19.
