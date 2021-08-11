Marvin Meggison
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Marvin Meggison
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 14, 2021
Time:11 AM
Location:First Christian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:First Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 14, 2021
Visitation Start:10 AM
Visitation End:11 AM
Memorials:First Christian Church, Christian Men's Fellowship at First Christian Church or the Tuesday Girls
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.