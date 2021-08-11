|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marvin Meggison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10 AM
|Visitation End:
|11 AM
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church, Christian Men's Fellowship at First Christian Church or the Tuesday Girls
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Marvin Meggison, 87, of Glenwood, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
