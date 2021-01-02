Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Marvin Miers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Clarinda Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 8, 2021
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Open Thursday, January 7, 2021
Visitation Start: 11 am
Visitation End: 4 pm
Memorials:

 Alzheimer Association- online donations can be made to https://www.alz.org/

or mailed to the following: Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

