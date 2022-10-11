Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Marvin N. Attebery
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Nebraska City 
Previous:Clarinda 
Day and Date:Thursday, October 13, 2022 
Time:11:00 A.M. 
Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City
Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. 
Visitation End:7:00 P.M. 
Memorials:Any Veteran's Organization 
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel 
Cemetery:East Union Cemetery, Union, Nebraska 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

