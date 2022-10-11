Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda

|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marvin N. Attebery
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Nebraska City
|Previous:
|Clarinda
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 13, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Any Veteran's Organization
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel
|Cemetery:
|East Union Cemetery, Union, Nebraska
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
