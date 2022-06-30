Marvin Penning
Service: Funeral Mass
Name: Marvin Penning
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Nebr. City
Previous: Randolph, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 1
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City or Lourdes Central Catholic School - Nebr. City
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Burial will take place at a later date
Notes: Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass.  Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

