|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Marvin Penning
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Nebr. City
|Previous:
|Randolph, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 2, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 1
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Nebr. City or Lourdes Central Catholic School - Nebr. City
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Burial will take place at a later date
|Notes:
|Military Honors will be conducted at the church following the Mass. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Marvin Penning, 79, Nebraska City
Gude Family Funeral Homes
