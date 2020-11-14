|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marvin Thayer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Marvin Thayer, 72, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
