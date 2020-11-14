Marvin Thayer
Service:Funeral 
Name:Marvin Thayer
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Burial with military honors - Carson Cemetery
Notes:

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

