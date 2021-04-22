Mary A. Davis, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:Mary A. Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial: 
Notes:

Mary passed away on Monday evening April 19, 2021 at Oakland Manor Care Center in Oakland, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.