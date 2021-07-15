Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mary Adelene Jones 
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Pleasant Hill, Iowa  
Previous:Corning, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:
Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021
Visitation Start:09:00 - 10:30 A.M., Open visitation
Visitation End:09:00 - 10:30 A.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church, and/or Mary's family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.