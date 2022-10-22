|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Ann Berning
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Mary Ann Berning, 88 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
