Mary Ann Berning
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Mary Ann Berning
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, October 27, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Wednesday, October 26, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:30 p.m.   Rosary at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Mary passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

