|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Mary Ann Vanderholm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Bethesda Lutheran Church, rural Clarinda, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Bethesda Lutheran Church Music Fund, Stanton Historical Society, Stanton Fire & Resuce
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Bethesda Cemetery, rural Clarinda, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Mary Ann Vanderholm, 88, Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4