Mary Ann Waller
Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Mary Ann Waller
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Omaha
Previous: Nebr. City, Shenandoah/Essex
Day and Date: Thursday; Nov. 3, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday; Nov. 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door Mission (Omaha)
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE 
Cemetery: St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE
Notes: Mary Ann passed away 10/26/22 in Omaha.   To view the obituary or leave a remembrance, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

