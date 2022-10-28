|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Ann Waller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Omaha
|Previous:
|Nebr. City, Shenandoah/Essex
|Day and Date:
|Thursday; Nov. 3, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday; Nov. 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door Mission (Omaha)
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Notes:
|Mary Ann passed away 10/26/22 in Omaha. To view the obituary or leave a remembrance, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Gude Family Funeral Homes
