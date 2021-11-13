Mary Anne Anderson
Service: Funeral
Name: Mary Anne Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford, Nebraska, 3 PM Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com  The service will be lived streamed through the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.